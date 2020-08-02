Wedbush Reaffirms Their Outperform Rating on Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on July 8, Henry Coffey from Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.23.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cherry Hill Mortgage with a $11.33 average price target, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 52.2% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, Gladstone Investment, and PennyMac Financial.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $43.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.79 million.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.