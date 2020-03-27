Wedbush Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Wedbush analyst Jennifer Redding maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Redding covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Children’s Place.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $233.35, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $197.00 price target.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $916 million and net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $748 million and had a net profit of $94.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.