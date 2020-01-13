January 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNAResearch Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Verona Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Verona Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. It’s product include, RPL554, is a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019