Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Overstock (OSTK)

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Buy rating on Overstock (OSTK – Research Report) on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.4% and a 74.6% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, BigCommerce Holdings, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Overstock with a $120.00 average price target, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Overstock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $660 million and net profit of $16.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $340 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSTK in relation to earlier this year.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and Other. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The Other Segment consists of Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.