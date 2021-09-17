Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 41.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $19.00 average price target, which is a 520.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.55 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, ObsEva SA has an average volume of 1.76M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.