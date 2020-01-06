January 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGRResearch Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a one-year high of $15.82 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average volume of 151.2K.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies.

