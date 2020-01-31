January 31, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amazon (AMZN)

By Jason Carr

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $2325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2289.14 average price target, a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2035.80 and a one-year low of $1566.76. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 2.87M.

, , ,
