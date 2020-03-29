Wedbush Maintains Their Hold Rating on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

In a report issued on March 27, David Nierengarten from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX – Research Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.48, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unum Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.83.

Based on Unum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.29 million and net profit of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.17 million.

Unum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.