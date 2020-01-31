Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.89, close to its 52-week high of $61.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.63, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.36 billion and had a net profit of $650 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.