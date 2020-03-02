March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Wedbush Maintains a Hold Rating on Kohl’s (KSS)

By Ryan Adsit

Wedbush analyst Jennifer Redding maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s (KSSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.08, close to its 52-week low of $37.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Redding covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Children’s Place.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Hold with an average price target of $48.00.

Kohl’s’ market cap is currently $6.13B and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers.

