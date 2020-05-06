Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $19.11 average price target, representing a -7.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $6.83. Currently, Wendy’s has an average volume of 5.62M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.