March 12, 2020

Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSDResearch Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.8% and a 30.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.13 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Clearside Biomedical has an average volume of 1.31M.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

