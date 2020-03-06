Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.49, close to its 52-week low of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.41 million.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.