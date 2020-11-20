Wedbush Downgrades Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $4.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $5.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Liquidia Technologies has an average volume of 822.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.