Wedbush Believes Won’t Stop Here

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reiterated an Outperform rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) on May 15 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.19, close to its 52-week high of $9.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, implying a 74.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $9.71 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 126.3K.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric cancer patients. The company was founded by Orest W. Blaschuk on September 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.