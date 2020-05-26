Wedbush Believes Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Laura Chico from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.20, close to its 52-week high of $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Prevail Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.25 and a one-year low of $7.41. Currently, Prevail Therapeutics has an average volume of 164.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The firm engages in the research and development of novel biologic gene therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich on July 6, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.