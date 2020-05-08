Wedbush Believes Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.95, close to its 52-week high of $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Facebook, Alphabet, and Logitech.

Glu Mobile has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.58, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and net profit of $10.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Chris Akhavan, the SVP, Business & Corp. Dev. of GLUU sold 701,832 shares for a total of $4,884,805.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, Americas excluding United States of America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo in May 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.