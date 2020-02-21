February 21, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Wayfair (W) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair (WResearch Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.77, close to its 52-week low of $78.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 68.9% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $100.71 average price target, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $272 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.

