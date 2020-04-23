Wayfair (W) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation and Deutsche Bank gave Wayfair (NYSE: W) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $77.73 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $166.40 and a one-year low of $21.71. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 3.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.