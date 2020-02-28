Wayfair (W) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair (W – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.44, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $101.00 average price target, which is an 89.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $272 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.