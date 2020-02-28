Wayfair (W) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair (W – Research Report) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.35, close to its 52-week low of $67.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $173.72 and a one-year low of $67.41. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 1.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.