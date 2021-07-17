Wayfair (W) Gets a Buy Rating from BNP Paribas

Wayfair (W – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $400.00 price target from BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $280.01.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $350.77, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.48 billion and net profit of $18.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $286 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company which engages in selling furniture and home decor goods worldwide. The company sells its products through wayfair.com and four other branded websites, namely – AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane and Perigold.