Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies (WTS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 42.2% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Mueller Water Products, and Carlisle Companies.

Watts Water Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.33.

Based on Watts Water Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $31.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTS in relation to earlier this year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.