Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies (WTS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 39.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Mueller Water Products, and Carlisle Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Watts Water Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $104.00.

Watts Water Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.76B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTS in relation to earlier this year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in North Andover, MA.