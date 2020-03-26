Waters (WAT) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Waters (WAT – Research Report), with a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waters is a Strong Sell with an average price target of $184.25, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $255.21 and a one-year low of $154.39. Currently, Waters has an average volume of 567.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAT in relation to earlier this year.

Waters Corp. is a measurement company, which engages in the analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services liquid chromatography and ultra performance liquid chromatography instruments, columns and other chemistry consumables that can be integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The TA Instruments segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.