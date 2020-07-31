Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on March 24, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Warrior Met Coal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, representing a 43.8% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Warrior Met Coal’s market cap is currently $824.3M and has a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.