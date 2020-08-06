Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 35.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.73 and a one-year low of $9.46. Currently, Warrior Met Coal has an average volume of 749.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.