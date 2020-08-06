August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Warner Music Group (WMG) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

By Austin Angelo

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Hold rating on Warner Music Group (WMGResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warner Music Group with a $33.86 average price target, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.76 and a one-year low of $26.99. Currently, Warner Music Group has an average volume of 2.5M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

With about $3.5 billion in revenue, Warner Music Group is one of the largest music companies in the world. More than 80% of Warner’s revenue comes from recorded music, while the remainder is generated from music publishing.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019