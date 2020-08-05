August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Warner Music Group (WMG) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Brian W Russo from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Warner Music Group (WMGResearch Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #4856 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Warner Music Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.71.

The company has a one-year high of $34.76 and a one-year low of $26.99. Currently, Warner Music Group has an average volume of 2.52M.

With about $3.5 billion in revenue, Warner Music Group is one of the largest music companies in the world. More than 80% of Warner’s revenue comes from recorded music, while the remainder is generated from music publishing.


