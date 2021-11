Warburg Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Medios AG (MEDOF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Heider from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG (MEDOF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR45.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medios AG with a $54.47 average price target, a 2320.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR46.00 price target.

Medios AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Provision of Medicinal Products, Patient-specific Therapies, and Services. The Provision of Medicinal Products segment focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals means it trades almost exclusively in expensive medicinal products for chronic and/or rare diseases. The Patient-specific Therapies segment include infusions constituted and produced on the basis of individual symptoms and individual parameters such as body weight and body surface. The Services segment consists of all other Group activities, including Medios Group holding activities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.