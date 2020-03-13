Warburg Research Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Warburg Research analyst Christian Cohrs maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR36.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.14, close to its 52-week low of $23.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohrs is ranked #5211 out of 6145 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.63, a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Post’s market cap is currently $28.59B and has a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other.