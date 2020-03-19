Warburg Research Downgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75, close to its 52-week low of $37.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Hold with an average price target of $72.51, representing a 91.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $832 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.47 million.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.