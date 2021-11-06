Warburg Research Downgrades Nagarro SE (NGRRF) to Hold

In a report issued on September 21, Andreas Wolf from Warburg Research downgraded Nagarro SE (NGRRF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $183.50, equals to its 52-week high of $183.50.

Wolf has an average return of 82.4% when recommending Nagarro SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolf is ranked #427 out of 7726 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nagarro SE with a $196.35 average price target.

Nagarro SE is a digital engineering company. It offers application development and management, digital product engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud solutions, digital marketing, IoT solutions, digital commerce solutions, managed services, and others. The company’s geographical segment includes North America, Central Europe, Rest of Europe, and Rest of World. It derives a majority of revenue from the Central Europe segment.