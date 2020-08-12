Warburg Research Downgrades Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Hold

In a report issued on August 11, Christian Cohrs from Warburg Research downgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.83.

Cohrs has an average return of 26.1% when recommending Deutsche Post.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohrs is ranked #1243 out of 6877 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.66.

Deutsche Post’s market cap is currently $53.79B and has a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.35.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.