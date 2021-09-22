Walt Disney (DIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS – Research Report), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Jayant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Jayant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Global C, Discovery Inc, and ViacomCBS.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.56, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Arete Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Walt Disney’s market cap is currently $324.6B and has a P/E ratio of 300.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -38.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI).

The company owns domestic cable networks like Disney, ESPN, Freeform and National Geographic, is involved in the production and distribution of television and motion picture content, operates theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and also offers streaming services.

Founded by Walter Elias Disney on October 16, 1923, the company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.