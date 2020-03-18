Walmart (WMT) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on Walmart (WMT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $127.62 average price target, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.38 and a one-year low of $95.00. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 7.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 180 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

