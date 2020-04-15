April 15, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vistra Energy (VSTResearch Report) and Cactus (WHDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vistra Energy (VST)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vistra Energy with a $32.29 average price target, representing a 91.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Cactus (WHD)

In a report released today, Bill Herbert from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Cactus, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.53, close to its 52-week low of $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 24.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Precision Drilling, and National-Oilwell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cactus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.83, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

