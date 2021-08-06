August 6, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Wall Street Analysts Are Bearish on Top Financial Picks

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts are pulling back from the Financial sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Standard Chartered (SCBFFResearch Report).

Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

In a report issued on July 19, Aman Rakkar from Barclays reiterated a Sell rating on Standard Chartered, with a price target of p490.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.50.

Rakkar has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Standard Chartered.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakkar is ranked #1035 out of 7618 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Standard Chartered with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019