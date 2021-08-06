Wall Street Analysts Are Bearish on Top Financial Picks

Analysts are pulling back from the Financial sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Standard Chartered (SCBFF – Research Report).

Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

In a report issued on July 19, Aman Rakkar from Barclays reiterated a Sell rating on Standard Chartered, with a price target of p490.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.50.

Rakkar has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Standard Chartered.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakkar is ranked #1035 out of 7618 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Standard Chartered with a $7.00 average price target.

