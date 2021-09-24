Wall Street Analysts Are Bearish on Top Conglomerates Picks

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and WW Grainger (GWW – Research Report).

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report issued on September 8, Michael McGinn from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $403.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.0% success rate. McGinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, Enerpac Tool Group, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $474.78 average price target.

