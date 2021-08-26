WalkMe (WKME) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to WalkMe (WKME – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WalkMe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.78, which is a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

WalkMe Ltd is the defining solution enabling organizations to better realize the value of software investments. It is a cloud-based digital adoption platform, users employees and customers of organizations can navigate websites, SaaS applications, and mobile apps through a digital, GPS-like experience to accomplish any task from simple, online transactions, to complex cross-application software processes, to fully autonomous experiences that require no manual clicks or entries.