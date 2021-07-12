July 12, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

WalkMe (WKME) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Austin Angelo

After Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc gave WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage with a Buy rating on WalkMe today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WalkMe with a $40.57 average price target, which is a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

WalkMe Ltd is the defining solution enabling organizations to better realize the value of software investments. It is a cloud-based digital adoption platform, users employees and customers of organizations can navigate websites, SaaS applications, and mobile apps through a digital, GPS-like experience to accomplish any task from simple, online transactions, to complex cross-application software processes, to fully autonomous experiences that require no manual clicks or entries.

