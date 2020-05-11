Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Patrick Rafaisz maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.42, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion and GAAP net loss of $751 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $26.7 million.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.