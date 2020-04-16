Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Gets a Buy Rating from DZ BANK AG

In a report released today, Peter Spengler from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.77.

Spengler said:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur Wacker Chemie vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 46 auf 57 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Kaufen” belassen. Analyst Peter Spengler erwartete in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nun zwar wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie einen starkeren Ruckgang des bereinigten operativen Ergebnisses (Ebitda) fur das Jahr 2020 als zuvor. Allerdings seien die Bewertungs-Multiplikatoren und vor allem die Marktbewertung der von dem Spezialchemiekonzern gehaltenen Beteiligung an dem Waferhersteller Siltronic zuletzt gestiegen, beide Faktoren uberkompensierten die niedrigeren Gewinnschatzungen deutlich./la/he Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 16:37 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 17:00 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Spengler has an average return of 30.0% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #1843 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $67.60 average price target, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion and GAAP net loss of $751 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $26.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.