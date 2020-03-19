Vuzix (VUZI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Vuzix (VUZI – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

Vuzix has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Vuzix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VUZI in relation to earlier this year.

Vuzix Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices. Its products include Vuzix Blade, Vuzix M-Series, Accessories, Vuzix Remote Assist, and Merchandise. It offers Manufacturing, Warehouse, Field Service and Remote Assist, and Tele-Medicine solutions.