Voya Financial (VOYA) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Voya Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.57, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on July 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Voya Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.82 billion and had a net profit of $74 million.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.