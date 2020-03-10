Voya Financial (VOYA) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, John Barnidge from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Horace Mann Educators.

Voya Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.38.

The company has a one-year high of $63.81 and a one-year low of $44.85. Currently, Voya Financial has an average volume of 1.56M.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.