Voya Financial (VOYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Credit Suisse gave Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voya Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.71, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.81 and a one-year low of $29.75. Currently, Voya Financial has an average volume of 1.26M.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.