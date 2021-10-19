Vor Biopharma (VOR) Receives a New Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vor Biopharma (VOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.76, close to its 52-week low of $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vor Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $63.62 and a one-year low of $11.78. Currently, Vor Biopharma has an average volume of 149.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VOR in relation to earlier this year.

Vor Biopharma Inc is a clinical stage cell therapy company. It combines a novel patient engineering approach with targeted therapies to provide a solution for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.