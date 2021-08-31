Vonage Holdings (VG) Has a New Rating from Needham

Vonage Holdings (VG – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Ryan Koontz on June 21. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, KVH Industries, and RingCentral.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.17.

Based on Vonage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $351 million and net profit of $62K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $311 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.43 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.