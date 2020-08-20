VolitionRX (VNRX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Uncategorized

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on VolitionRX (NYSE MKT: VNRX) on August 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.54.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VolitionRX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.25, an 110.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 51.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $6.84 and a one-year low of $2.22. Currently, VolitionRX has an average volume of 616.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNRX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Guy Archibald Innes, a Director at VNRX bought 30,000 shares for a total of $82,500.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.